Steel coil falls off truck, crashes into SUV, killing driver

Associated Press

ST. CLAIR, Ohio -- A driver was killed Wednesday when a large steel coil fell from a semi and struck an SUV on a southwest Ohio highway.

The accident on U.S. 127 in St. Clair Township occurred around 6:20 a.m., according to the Butler County sheriff’s office.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the coil to become unsecured and fall from the truck, which was traveling north on the highway. The coil ended up in the southbound lane, where it struck the SUV.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene a short time later. The driver's name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation.