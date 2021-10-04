Ohio special elections voter registration deadline is today

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday is the deadline to register to vote in this fall's elections, which include two special congressional elections, a host of local council and school board races and a number of local ballot questions.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted that the process requires “just a few simple steps” at the state's website, VoteOhio.gov. County boards of elections also will be open for in-person registration until 9 p.m.

Early in-person voting, as well as absentee voting by mail, begins Tuesday.

The biggest prizes on Nov. 2 are the Cleveland-area 11th U.S. House district seat formerly held by Democrat Marcia Fudge and the Columbus-area 15th U.S. House district formerly held by Republican Steve Stivers.

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown won the Democratic primary in August for the heavily Democratic House 11, where she'll face off against Republican Laverne Gore. Gore is a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist.

Republican Mike Carey, a longtime coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy expert, were the primary victors in House 15, a sprawling central Ohio district that leans Republican.

Registered voters must submit applications to vote absentee by noon Oct. 30. The postmark deadline for those ballots is Monday, Nov. 1.