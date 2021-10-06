Twin boy dies, firefighter hurt when fire roars through home

Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- A fast-moving fire roared through a Cleveland home early Wednesday, killing an 8-year-old boy and leaving a firefighter injured.

Two adults and three children, including the victim's twin, were able to safely escape the burning home after being alerted to the fire by smoke detectors, authorities said.

The children’s mother told emergency responders that one of her four children was unaccounted for, and the victim's body was soon found in a second-floor bedroom.

The child's name has not been released.

The injured firefighter suffered burns on his hand and was being treated at a hospital. His name and further information on his condition were not disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.