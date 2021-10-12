Ohio Republican lawmaker to introduce marijuana legalization bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Marijuana would be legalized in Ohio for adults 21 and older under Republican legislation coming in the Ohio House, a lawmaker planned to announce Tuesday.

The bill would encompass the growth, processing, distribution and sale of marijuana and marijuana products, according to an announcement from the sponsor of the measure, Rep. Jamie Callender, a Republican from Lake County in northeastern Ohio.

Ohio already has a medical marijuana program legalized in 2016 and implemented in 2019. Earlier this year, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy voted to make 73 dispensary licenses available in addition to the 52 dispensaries currently operating. The board also approved adding arthritis, chronic migraines and complex regional pain syndrome to the categories for purchasing medical marijuana.

In addition to the legislation being announced Tuesday, a separate ballot issue to legalize marijuana use and sales in Ohio is under way.

The proposed statue from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol as a single issue would make it legal for adults 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow as many as six plants inside their homes.