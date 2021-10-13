Ohio community challenges US Census, retains city status

NELSONVILLE, Ohio – A southeastern Ohio community has successfully challenged the results of the 2020 U.S. Census and managed to retain its status of a city.

The recent census found that Nelsonville had last 780 people since 2010 and there were 4,612 residents in the Athens County community. Under Ohio law, communities with fewer than 5,000 residents are considered a village instead of a city.

The City Council did not want to be downsized and used a 1953 state law to mount a recount.

City Auditor Taylor Sappington appointed five enumerators and volunteers canvassed the town to count heads. They even held a community dinner last week to verify residents over ham and potatoes.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose' on Tuesday certified Nelsonville has 5,373 residents and is indeed a city.