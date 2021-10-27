The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, October 27, 2021 12:50 pm

    Ohio police: Toddler accidentally shot, killed with unsecured gun

    Associated Press

     

    CANTON, Ohio – A toddler was accidentally shot and killed with an unsecured gun found inside a Canton home, authorities said.

    The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The child, 22-month-old Brandon Owens, was shot in the face and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

    Authorities have not said who fired the weapon, how they obtained it or how many people were in the home when the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

