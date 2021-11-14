Columbus Zoo seeks public's forgiveness

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation's second-largest zoo.

In March, news of a financial scandal broke. Top executives resigned. Investigations were launched. Mea culpas were issued.

The next week, the zoo's beloved 29-year-old bonobo Unga died, and a 4-year-old cheetah injured a zookeeper.

Then in April, just as a streaming international TV channel named for him was launching, a damning animal rights documentary alleging Hanna had ties to the big cat trade premiered in California. A day later, Hanna's family announced he had dementia and would retire from public life.

In October, citing the financial and animal rights revelations, a commission of the respected Association of Zoos and Aquariums stripped the Columbus Zoo of its main accreditation. Zoo officials filed an intent to appeal last week.

“It's been a tough year for the Columbus Zoo, yes,” said association president Dan Ashe, while adding that the zoo's roughly 2 million visitors a year can still be assured the facility's 10,000 animals are well cared for.

Ashe said bringing in Tom Schmid, who currently heads the Texas State Aquarium, as the zoo's new leader bodes well: “He's going to bring the Columbus Zoo roaring back.”