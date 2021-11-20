Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
Woman wins battle over ex's gun rights
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio woman has successfully challenged her abusive ex-husband's right to possess a gun, under a crime victims' rights law amended into the state Constitution in 2017.
An Ohio law allows gun limits on convicted criminals to be lifted if a conviction is fully discharged, and a judge granted that relief to Roy Ewing. But a lower court ruled against the judge, and the state Supreme Court on Thursday agreed.
In the 4-3 decision, the court said Jamie Suwalski could invoke Marsy's Law to register a protest against the order involving Ewing, who was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence against her.
The law is named for Marsy Nicholas, a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend, who had been released from jail without her being notified.
The law requires police to notify victims when an offender is released from jail or escapes, and it guarantees a victim's “right to be treated with respect, fairness and dignity throughout the criminal justice process.”
