Ohio patrol: Van hit oncoming vehicle in crash that killed 5

Associated Press

CHARDON, Ohio -- A van crossed the center line on a northeast Ohio road and struck a commercial vehicle head-on in a collision that killed five adults and injured three others, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Troopers are still investigating why the van went left of center Monday in Geauga County’s Newbury Township and hit a commercial tractor attached to a flatbed trailer, according to a statement from the patrol.

It said the 62-year-old van driver from Garfield Heights died, as did four van passengers -- three from Cleveland, one from University Heights. They ranged in age from 28 to 57.

Two passengers in their 40s who were taken to a hospital with serious injuries were in stable condition Tuesday, according to the patrol. The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 31-year-old Geneva, Ohio, resident, also went to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities confirmed it owned the van and leased it to a nonprofit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities. That group, SAW Inc., told reporters it is cooperating with investigators.