Cleveland police officers shoot, kill armed man

Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Two police officers shot and killed a man who was waving and firing a gun, officials said.

The officers responded to reports of an armed man late Sunday afternoon near East 12th Street and Superior Avenue.

The man was seen walking with the gun in his hand, Police Chief Calvin Williams said. When the officers asked him to put down the weapon, he started firing, WIlliams said.

“At this point shots were exchanged and the male went down," Williams said. "But our officers acted the way they should and tried to get this person to surrender and put the weapon down. That’s when the person fired at them and they had to protect themselves.”

The 25-year-old man was taken to Metro Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The officers were not injured.

The shooting will be investigated by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.