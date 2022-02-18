Ohio deputy loses court case in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. was not acting in his role as a deputized U.S. marshal at the time of the shooting, and the murder case against the deputy must remain in state court, a federal judge ruled Thursday in a victory for prosecutors who charged the deputy.

Defendant Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 death of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr.

Goodson, who was Black, was shot as he entered his grandmother's house following a dental appointment, according to his family and prosecutors.

Meade did not have authority to arrest Goodson as a task force member and was not acting as a federal officer at the time, federal Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio ruled Thursday.

“Meade's only authority to arrest Goodson came from his state authority as a deputy sheriff to enforce state law,” Sargus said. “This case is properly tried in state court.”

The judge said during a Feb. 11 hearing it was the first time he had handled such a case in 25 years on the bench.

Mark Collins, one of Meade's attorneys, said he's reviewing the ruling and then will decide whether to appeal.

Meade's attorneys wanted the case tried in federal court as a step toward having the state charges dismissed, and because it was far less likely Meade would be charged with killing Goodson under federal law. Franklin County prosecutors fought the move to keep the charges alive in state court.

Meade was a full-time Franklin County Sheriff's Department deputy on regular assignment with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force immediately before the shooting. Meade was finished with his task force assignments for the day when, he and his attorneys say, he saw Goodson nearby in a car waving a gun in a threatening manner.

After following Goodson, a confrontation between the two led to Meade shooting Goodson six times, including five times in the back, according to Meade's statements and the coroner's autopsy report.

Meade's lawyers say the deputy fired when Goodson pointed a gun at him. Goodson's family has never denied that Goodson might have had a gun on him but has also noted he had a license to carry a gun.

Goodson's family says he was opening the door to his grandmother's house holding a bag of sandwiches at the time he was shot.

Meade said in a statement taken shortly after the shooting that he yelled, “U.S. Marshals! It's the police!” and “Show me your hands!” Meade retired from the sheriff's department last year on disability.

Under his marshals' assignment, Meade was authorized only to “seek and execute arrest and search warrants,” according to court documents and testimony. Cases of fugitives pursued by the task force must be issued a federal identification number and the warrant verified before a task force member can take action, U.S. Marshal Charles Sanso testified Feb. 11. Neither situation existed with Goodson, he said.

In the days after Goodson's death, racial injustice protesters took to the streets of Ohio's capital. A federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Goodson's family alleges the Franklin County sheriff's office failed to investigate claims of unreasonable force against Black residents and failed to properly train deputies on firing guns at civilians, “particularly at African Americans.”