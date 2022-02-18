Ohio's court-ordered redistricting process at impasse

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission declared defeat in their attempts to redraw state legislative maps in the face of a court-set deadline Thursday. They said they saw no path forward that would both comply with orders from the state's high court and meet the state's Constitution.

The two Democrats on the seven-member Redistricting Commission rejected the GOP line of argument after presenting a version of Ohio House and Senate maps that their mapmakers said were constitutional. The maps went down to defeat, however, in a party-line vote shortly before the deadlock was declared.

The new redistricting process is the result of three separate lawsuits filed against the original maps by voting rights and Democratic groups, including the legal arm of former Attorney General Eric Holder's National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

The impasse raised questions for the fate of Ohio's May 3 primary. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said the state is close to violating federal and state laws for carrying out the election.