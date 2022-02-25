Friday, February 25, 2022 1:40 pm
Ohio state trooper struck while investigating accident
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio state trooper was in stable condition Friday after he was struck in a chain reaction crash while investigating a previous accident, authorities said.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Austin Crow and other troopers had responded to the scene of a disabled trailer on Interstate 70 in Licking County Thursday night when two other vehicles crashed nearby.
A tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and hit two other vehicles, forcing a tow truck into two SUVs and the trooper, who was outside his vehicle, police said.
Crow sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, police said. A driver involved in the crash suffered a minor injury.
The highway patrol said all troopers on the scene were wearing reflective outerwear.
The crash remains under investigation.
