Lawmaker wants Ohio State's 2010 football season restored

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The 2010 season of the Ohio State University football team, vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal, should be restored because of recent changes allowing college athletes to be compensated, a state lawmaker argues.

The vacating of the season followed revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia such as championship rings for cash. The scandal also led to the resignation of then-coach Jim Tressel, now president of Youngstown State University.

Last year, the NCAA for the first time allowed athletes at the highest levels of college sports to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness.

The NCAA's elimination of Ohio State's 2010 12-1 season, including a Sugar Bowl win, unfairly hurt players, fans and coaches who had nothing to do with the scandal, Rep. Brian Stewart, a Republican from Ashville in central Ohio, told The Columbus Dispatch.

“The NCAA’s view of what is permissible for players has changed drastically in the last twelve years,” said Stewart, an Ohio State grad.

Stewart is sponsoring a symbolic resolution to restore the season.