Ohio wants pension funds to divest in Russia

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio's five public employee retirement funds have a “moral imperative” to divest themselves of Russian financial holdings to further punish the country over its invasion of Ukraine, state Attorney General Dave Yost said Wednesday.

Yost directed the five funds to identify Russian equities and divest as quickly as possible. The request is nonbinding, but he said the funds have a fiduciary responsibility to their members.

“The pension systems invest billions of dollars of assets that belong to public employee retirees,” Yost said. “That money should not be used to help keep an economy afloat that is sponsoring a war machine.”

In addition to punishing Russia, divestment is necessary to protect retired Ohioans, since Russia's increasing isolation could lead to the devaluation of its assets, Yost said.

“Widespread bankruptcies seem a likely outcome – an outcome in which our Ohio public pension systems and their members should not share,” Yost said.

Furthermore, Ohio has a large Ukrainian-American population and some public retirees are undoubtedly of Ukrainian descent and don't want their money invested in Russia, the attorney general said.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also called for the pension funds to divest themselves of Russian assets, as well as the state insurance fund for injured workers. He said no contracts with Russian firms would go forward.