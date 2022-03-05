Ohio sends gun measure to governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio  A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals promptly notify police officers they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated under legislation approved along partisan lines by Ohios GOP-controlled legislature and sent to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

A governors spokesperson hinted that the measure, passed on Wednesday, would likely be signed into law.

We are reviewing the bill, but I would note Gov. DeWine has long supported the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, spokesman Dan Tierney said.

The measure is one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The bill, dubbed Constitutional Carry by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohios Scioto County.

Johnson says the bill eliminates discrepancy in Ohio law, which currently allows people to openly carry a gun.

However, once an individual were to put on a sweatshirt or jacket without a concealed carry permit, they would be in violation of the law, Johnson said. Responsible gun owners should not be punished for lawfully practicing their constitutional rights.

Gun owners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the legislation, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. In encounters with police, the bill requires only that individuals confirm they are carrying a weapon if asked by an officer.

A last-minute change to the bill clarified that people carrying weapons without a concealed-carry permit still face the same disqualifications as those with permits, such as a ban on fugitives from justice, Gongwer News Service reported.

A second change clarified that nothing in the law prevents police officers from briefly detaining individuals during investigations based on reasonable suspicion a crime has been committed.

The concept has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. Gun control groups including Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups.