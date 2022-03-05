Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
Ohio sends gun measure to governor
Bill eliminating concealed-carry permit mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals promptly notify police officers they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated under legislation approved along partisan lines by Ohios GOP-controlled legislature and sent to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
A governors spokesperson hinted that the measure, passed on Wednesday, would likely be signed into law.
We are reviewing the bill, but I would note Gov. DeWine has long supported the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, spokesman Dan Tierney said.
The measure is one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The bill, dubbed Constitutional Carry by its backers, was introduced by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohios Scioto County.
Johnson says the bill eliminates discrepancy in Ohio law, which currently allows people to openly carry a gun.
However, once an individual were to put on a sweatshirt or jacket without a concealed carry permit, they would be in violation of the law, Johnson said. Responsible gun owners should not be punished for lawfully practicing their constitutional rights.
Gun owners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the legislation, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. In encounters with police, the bill requires only that individuals confirm they are carrying a weapon if asked by an officer.
A last-minute change to the bill clarified that people carrying weapons without a concealed-carry permit still face the same disqualifications as those with permits, such as a ban on fugitives from justice, Gongwer News Service reported.
A second change clarified that nothing in the law prevents police officers from briefly detaining individuals during investigations based on reasonable suspicion a crime has been committed.
The concept has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. Gun control groups including Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups.
