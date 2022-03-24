Tornado hits Van Wert County; no damage, injuries

Van Wert County has seen 34 tornadoes since Rick McCoy became the Ohio county's emergency management director 31 years ago.

The latest twister touched down about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about 3 miles north of Convoy, McCoy said Thursday.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana confirmed the tornado landed in an open field between Convoy-Heller Road and Ward Road, north of Feasby-Wisener Road and U.S. 30.

No one was injured and no damage was reported, officials said.

Officials are giving the tornado an EF-U Fujita scale rating. That means the wind speed is unknown because no trees or buildings measuring any damage were hit, said McCoy and Lonnie Fisher, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office near Syracuse and North Webster.

The tornado was on the ground about a quarter of a mile for two minutes. Its track was about 20 yards wide, Fisher said.

Several residents took photos. "If you see the video, it's very conclusive," meteorologist Todd Holsten said.

Two different lines of storms rolled through the county Wednesday, with the second producing the tornado, McCoy said.

Van Wert and surrounding counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch, and the National Weather Service indicated the storms posed a slight risk for an isolated tornado.

Van Wert County has seen more tornadoes than any other Ohio county since McCoy became emergency management director more than three decades ago, he said. Last year, the county saw two tornadoes.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Nov. 10, 2002, tornado that tore through Van Wert County with winds measuring between 207 mph and 260 mph. The twister leveled buildings, killed two people and injured at least 17 others.

