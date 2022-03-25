Police: Fatal shooting of 10-year-old apparently an accident

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio -- The shooting death of a young boy found in an Akron home appears to have been an accident that occurred when some children found an unsecured weapon inside the residence, authorities said, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police found the 10-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom when they went to the home shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday for what was initially considered an “unknown problem,” authorities said. He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The gun used in the shooting belongs to an adult who lives in the home. The victim did not live there but was a frequent visitor, authorities said. The names of the boy and the gun owner have not been released.

While the shooting does not appear to have been intentional, authorities said, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

The boy was the only person found in the home by police, but authorities said at least three juveniles were seen leaving the home before officers arrived. They were later found and were among “multiple people” questioned by police, authorities said.