Ohio's Supreme Court gets 4th set of state district maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The next set of proposed boundaries for new state legislative districts has arrived at the Ohio Supreme Court, which must decide for the fourth time whether the maps are constitutionally sound.

The likelihood of the court approving those maps already appeared uncertain, after the state's political mapmaking body created them late Monday from a previously rejected set of maps.

The boundaries have also been provided to a U.S. District Court, where a three-judge panel will hear from witnesses today on whether to reschedule Ohio's May 3 primary.

In a related development, new and still-disputed congressional maps are likely to stay in place for that primary, under a schedule for hearing arguments in that case established by the state Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.

The GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission approved those congressional maps March 2 over Democrats' objections that they unfairly favor Republicans.

Late Monday, the redistricting commission voted 4-3 along mostly partisan lines to revive a set of slightly altered legislative maps already rejected by the Supreme Court earlier this month.