Ohio to aid Ukraine defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio  The state of Ohio will collect hundreds of donated helmets, protective vests and other surplus police equipment for the civilian defense of Ukraine.

Distribution of the equipment will be coordinated by the Fund to Aid Ukraine, a nonprofit organization based in Parma, which has a large Ukrainian-American population, Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday.

More than two dozen law enforcement agencies have offered about 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates, said DeWine, who requested an inventory of such surplus.

DeWine issued an executive order last month to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, prohibiting state purchases from Russian companies and directing state pension funds to divest themselves of Russian holdings.

Attorney General Dave Yost has made a similar request.

The states five pension funds and the Ohio insurance fund for injured workers have all said theyve divested their Russian assets, which are a fraction of holdings but overall total just more than $200 million.

A Republican Senate bill and a Democratic House resolution are also calling for state disinvestment of Russian assets.