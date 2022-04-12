Judge to decide on Ohio US House maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A federal judicial panel in Ohio says it will decide by today whether to temporarily block the results of U.S. House races in Ohio that have gone forward under an unresolved congressional map.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio announced the timeline during a hearing Monday.

Side parties in a federal lawsuit over the state's unresolved maps of legislative districts have raised issues with Black representation under the congressional map that was used to formulate May 3 ballots.

They hope to stop the results of those races from being certified while court challenges at the state and federal levels proceed.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose last month ordered county election boards to use districts indicated on that map to create spring primary ballots. His position was that the map was the most recent approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission and remained valid until a court determined otherwise.