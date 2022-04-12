Jury to begin deliberations in doctor's murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Closing arguments in the trial of an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths were conducted Monday, with a prosecutor telling jurors that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it's illegal to speed up the process.

An attorney for Dr. William Husel told jurors the state hadn't provided evidence to prove murder allegations.

Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

The prosecution and defense both rested last month after a weekslong trial that began Feb. 22.

Prosecutors have said ordering such high dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel's attorneys say he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them. Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of murder.