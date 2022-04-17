Jewish candidate in Ohio campaigns on Christianity

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Before digging into his six-egg omelet at a bustling northeast Ohio diner, Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel stopped to bow his head.

“Bless our food, our time, our conversation, in Jesus' name,” said Pastor J.C. Church, who joined Mandel after a campaign event at a local church. “Amen.”

The scene encapsulated Mandel's campaign strategy as he competes in a crowded field of Republican contenders ahead of Ohio's May 3 primary. He is a Jewish candidate who makes no secret of his faith, but who is centering his campaign around evangelical churches as he tries to win over religious, conservative voters.

“Usually, when someone's running for U.S. Senate or governor or Congress, they'd go to all the Republican rubber chicken dinners and clam bakes and hog roasts, stuff like that,” Mandel said in a recent interview between campaign stops. “We're blowing up the playbook. I'm sidestepping all of the Republican Party groups and, instead, I'm running a campaign through churches.”

Indeed, Mandel's campaign is steeped in Christianity. His website features a picture of a cross and an American flag. He pledges to make decisions in Washington with “the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.” And he holds most of his campaign events at evangelical churches.

Raised in the Cleveland suburb of Beachwood, Mandel is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, attended B'nai B'rith Perlman summer camp and was married in Israel. His children are enrolled at a modern orthodox Jewish day school where they study Torah half the day.

Mandel describes himself as a “proud Jew” and dismisses those, including some GOP primary rivals, who have portrayed him as insincere in his emphasis of conservative Christian values.

Some critics say they're more concerned with Mandel's history of controversial statements. He was briefly kicked off Twitter after running a poll on which “illegals” would commit the most crimes, “Muslim Terrorists” or “Mexican Gangbangers,” and has characterized Black Lives Matter protesters as “thugs.”

The Rev. Tim Ahrens, senior minister of the First Congregational Church of Columbus, said Jesus dedicated his life to caring for those who had been forsaken and forgotten, “so to use his name to further divide people is really sick.”

“The problem that I have is when you literally take what is the Christian faith and turn it into a political campaign, it's abusive of the faith,” he said.

Still, Mandel's alliance is part of a broader shift in U.S. politics, with Republicans including former President Donald Trump working to win over conservative Christians by aligning themselves with pro-Israel policies. With Jewish Americans overwhelmingly voting Democratic, according to Pew Research Center, some conservative Jewish groups have banded with white evangelical Protestants – who are more likely than Jews to favor stronger U.S. support for Israel – to form new allegiances on the right.

It's unclear whether that shift will benefit Mandel. He sees no contradiction between his faith and his campaign approach.

At his events, the boyish Marine veteran often introduces himself by telling the story of how “courageous Christians” sheltered his grandmother during the Holocaust, saving her life. And he explains that, when it comes to his support for Israel, he often has more in common with evangelical Christians than he does with liberal Jews.

“From my perspective, you know for me, I'm a proud American, I'm a proud Marine Corps vet and I'm a proud Jew,” he explained.

Mandel touts his opposition to abortion and a belief that “there is no separation between church and state.”