Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case

Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- A former fraternity president has pleaded guilty in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Daylen Dunson, 22, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, obstruction and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing.

The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

By taking the deal with Wood County prosecutors, Dunson became the sixth person to plead guilty in the case. Each of these defendants could receive a jail term when they're sentenced later this year, but prosecutors have said they will likely receive probation.

Charges are still pending against two people, who are due to go on trial May 16.