GOP asks court to pause Ohio legislative map fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio's Republican leaders want to call a time out in the battle over state legislative maps – at least until after this fall's general elections – and asked the state's high court on Monday to pause the legal back-and-forth with voting rights and Democratic groups.

By a bipartisan 4-3 majority, the Ohio Supreme Court has so far tossed out four sets of legislative maps that were drawn by the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission. The judges found those maps to be unfairly gerrymandered. The dispute over redrawing the maps resulted in races for state representative and senator being left off Ohio's May 3 primary ballot.

On Monday, Republicans asked the court to accept the third set of maps for just this year, and not order any more map-drawing until after the Nov. 8 elections. Ohio has limped nearly halfway into the year without a firm date for its Statehouse primaries. The process was supposed to be done in September 2021.

The Redistricting Commission voted last week to resubmit its third iteration of the maps to the state Supreme Court, where groups including the Ohio Organizing Collaborative and the ACLU persist in arguing that the boundaries are still unconstitutional and that the commissioners are in contempt.

In his brief on behalf of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is a member of the mapmaking commission, Attorney General Dave Yost argued that the petitioning parties can't simply regurgitate their earlier arguments against the third plan, although those arguments were previously successful. That's because, he wrote, “time and circumstances have materially changed.”