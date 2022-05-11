State superintendent named in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former teacher, district superintendent and higher education leader was named Ohio's new state superintendent on Tuesday.

Stephen Dackin is a former vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education, which voted 14-4 with one abstention to approve his hiring to oversee public K-12 education in the state.

“His leadership, experience, vision for the future and commitment to supporting students will help position Ohio's education system to be the best in the nation,” board president Charlotte McGuire said.

Dackin succeeds former Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired in September.

The Fordham Institute, a pro-charter school advocacy organization, said Dackin's background makes him “ideally qualified for the position.”