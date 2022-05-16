Dispute ends with Ohio police fatally shooting woman

Associated Press

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A dispute between neighbors ended when police shot and killed a 66-year-old woman who was armed with a gun, authorities said.

The shooting in Windham Township occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said Cora Baughman had gone to her neighbor’s home to discuss a sewage drainage issue that they had been arguing about for months, WJW-TV in Cleveland reported. Someone called 911 about the matter, and a county sheriff’s deputy and a police officer from neighboring Garrettsville soon arrived.

The shooting occurred a short time later, and authorities said Baughman was shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting or provided details about it, saying only that the officers were headed to the call when it was learned that Baughman had a gun. Witnesses said the officers ordered Baughman to drop the gun, and it's not yet known whether she fired any shots.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which is being reviewed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.