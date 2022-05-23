Ohio teen lying in bed killed when someone fires shots into home

Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- A teenage girl who was lying on her bed in her family's home in Cleveland was killed when someone fired several shots into the residence.

The shooting occurred early Monday, when a vehicle pulled into the home's driveway and at least one person inside the vehicle started shooting, authorities said. The vehicle fled the scene a short time later.

The 14-year-old victim was shot at least once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her mother and three other children were also inside of the home when the shooting occurred, but they were not injured.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.