Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 pm
Authorities: 2 young siblings killed in Akron house fire
Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio -- Two young siblings were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through an Akron home.
The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and was brought under control about 40 minutes later. The children -- 10-year-old Abou Jabateh and his 8-year-old sister Fatumata -- were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
It wasn't clear whether anyone else was in the home when the fire occurred. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
