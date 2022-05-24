Authorities: 2 young siblings killed in Akron house fire

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio -- Two young siblings were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through an Akron home.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and was brought under control about 40 minutes later. The children -- 10-year-old Abou Jabateh and his 8-year-old sister Fatumata -- were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

It wasn't clear whether anyone else was in the home when the fire occurred. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.