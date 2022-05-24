The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 1:00 pm

Authorities: 2 young siblings killed in Akron house fire

 

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio -- Two young siblings were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through an Akron home.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Monday and was brought under control about 40 minutes later. The children -- 10-year-old Abou Jabateh and his 8-year-old sister Fatumata -- were found unresponsive inside the home and were pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

It wasn't clear whether anyone else was in the home when the fire occurred. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  