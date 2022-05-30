Man shot, killed on grounds of Ohio Statehouse

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus over the weekend, authorities said.

Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the statehouse at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim wounded.

Officers tried to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, highway patrol spokesperson Brice Nihiser said. The victim wasn't immediately identified.

Nihiser said the shooting wasn't related to any official business at the Ohio Statehouse, where the highway patrol provides security. He said several people apparently ran from the area and investigators will analyze footage from nearby cameras to try to identify suspects.

A large portion of the lawn at the Statehouse was blocked off as both Columbus police and highway patrol troopers investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol.