2 Ohio men drown in Michigan lakes

Associated Press

Two Ohio men died over the weekend in Michigan lakes, Michigan authorities said.

A 45-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man was found Monday in a small southeast Michigan lake. The man had been reported missing off Milan Beach in Monroe County.

Sheriff's divers found him underwater. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Police divers located the body of q 39-year-old man from Sylvania, Ohio, on Monday afternoon in Devil’s Lake in southern Michigan’s Lenawee County.

The man had been tubing with his daughter on the lake Sunday afternoon when they went into the water. The girl was wearing a life vest and made it to safety. He did not have on a life vest, according to authorities.