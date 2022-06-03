Trucker faces drug charge in fatal crash

SOUTH BEND – A truck driver from New York faces a drug-related charge after a six-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road killed an Ohio man and an Illinois woman and injured five others, police said Thursday.

Chasen Thompson, 26, of Hamlin, New York, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge after Wednesday's crash, Indiana State Police said.

They said Thompson had failed to slow down before his semi crashed into five passenger vehicles that had slowed for crews working on a bridge.

Thompson, who was released on his own recognizance, faces a July 27 court hearing, according to court records.

State police said Thompson submitted to a blood draw, a routine protocol following fatal and serious crashes, and those results are pending.

Once police complete the crash investigation, their findings will be forwarded to St. Joseph County's prosecutor to determine whether additional charges are warranted.

Ohio inmate kills guard at hospital

A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, and pointed the weapon at others, before he killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.

According to Dayton police, inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment Wednesday when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78. Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals.

After shooting the guard, police said people ducked for cover as Booth pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself.

The guard suffered multiple skull fractures and cuts to his hands during the struggle, authorities said.

Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.

Michigan justices OK Juneteenth

The Michigan Supreme Court has declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday over the objections of two Republican justices who said taxpayers will be shortchanged.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 21/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states. Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday a year ago.

“Juneteenth is an event of profound importance in the history of our nation, and mandatory observance of this holiday by courts statewide sends a message that Michigan's judiciary values the life experiences of all who seek justice,” Tom Boyd, state court administrator, said Wednesday.

Juneteenth will be observed this year on June 20, a Monday.

DeWine to OK arming teachers

Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under legislation approved by Republican lawmakers and set to be signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.

Democrats said the proposal, which is optional for schools, sends the wrong message a week after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Republicans say the measure could prevent such shootings. Lawmakers fast-tracked the legislation to counter the effect of a court ruling that restricted the practice.

The bill will protect children by ensuring instruction is specific to schools and including significant scenario-based training, DeWine said late Wednesday in announcing his support.

The measure is opposed by major law enforcement groups, gun control advocates and the state's teachers' unions, which asked DeWine to veto the measure. It's supported by a handful of police departments and school districts.

Ohio advances trans sports ban

Transgender girls would be barred from competing in sports in Ohio under the latest effort by Republican lawmakers to pass a transgender athletes ban.

The measure was inserted into an unrelated education bill Wednesday night and approved along partisan lines. The legislation says no school or athletic conference “shall permit individuals of the male sex to participate on athletic teams or in athletic competitions designated only for participants of the female sex.”

“We want everyone in the state of Ohio to be able to compete fairly,” said GOP Rep. Jena Powell, Gongwer News Service reported.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has consistently said there's no evidence of a problem posed by transgender girls competing in sports, and the number of such participants is minor.

Police ID slain mother, 2 children

Police have identified a Wyoming, Michigan, woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself.

Police said Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 33, and daughters Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, and Ayzy Hernandez-Landa, 11, were found slain in their home in Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Press reported.

Police said Wednesday they believe that Oscar Moran-Hernandez, 43, shot the woman and her daughters. Three other children, ages 2, 5, and 9, were in the house but not physically harmed, police said. Landa-Sanchez and Moran-Hernandez were parents to the younger two children.

An official said the initial investigation showed the shootings likely stemmed from a domestic situation.