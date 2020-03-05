Thursday, March 05, 2020 5:30 pm
Man dies in apparent industrial accident
An adult male died in an apparent industrial accident Thursday afternoon.
Fort Wayne police said they were called to Custom Maintenance Solutions on Wayne Trace at about 4 p.m. on reports that a man was trapped inside a conveyor belt.
It is still unclear whether the man died at the scene or was taken to a hospital.
It is the second fatal industrial accident in less than two months, following a death at the B.F. Goodrich plant near Woodburn on Jan 28.
The incident remains under investigation.
