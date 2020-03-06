Man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

A man was hurt in a shooting Thursday evening on Shadybrook Drive.

Police were called to the area in the 2300 block of Shadybrook Drive at 8:47 p.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but later downgraded to life-threatening by a physician, according to a news release from Jason Anthony, public information officer.

Preliminary reports indicate there may have been some kind of disturbance before the shooting. Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and talking to potential witnesses. There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.