Armed suspect yet to be found

Fort Wayne police continue to search for Gregory Vaughn Jr., 32, who has been implicated this week in a stabbing and a shooting on the city's far south side.

Vaughn is a person of interest in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at Villa Capri Apartments in the 1900 block of Fox Point Trail and the stabbing of a former girlfriend about 1 a.m. Monday, according to police.

He is armed and considered dangerous, according to a Wednesday statement from Sofia Rosales-Scatena, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

In the stabbing, Vaughn was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with misdemeanor invasion of privacy and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Court documents say that during the eight-year relationship between Vaughn and the victim, there was a history of domestic violence documented by Fort Wayne police. Vaughn, however, was never convicted of domestic battery, strangulation or invasion of privacy, court documents said.

On Monday, Vaughn entered the apartment of his former girlfriend through an unlocked door, armed with a long-bladed chef's knife, even though five orders of protection had been filed against him for the former girlfriend and four children, according to court documents.

Vaughn accused the ex-girlfriend of cheating on him as he tried to go through her cellphone messages. He was not able to do that because the victim would not give him the phone's pass code, documents said.

He followed her to the bathroom, still armed with the knife. “Don't make me hurt you,” he yelled and then came at her with the knife, court documents said.

The victim tried to wrest the knife from his hand and ended up with cuts to both of her hands. While the fight went on, the victim yelled for her 14-year-old daughter to call police. The other children – ages 9, 5 and 2 – slept through the incident, court documents said.

The daughter told police that she saw Vaughn run for the front door and grab the cellphones belonging to his ex-girlfriend and her daughter and a wallet. The daughter then found an older, disconnected cellphone and called police, court documents said. The ex-girlfriend was treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information about Vaughn's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

