Arrest made in Shadybrook Drive shooting
A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Shadybrook Drive late Thursday, Fort Wayne police said today.
Nathan Stumpff was charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit, police said in a statement.
Police said they arrested Stumpff about 1:45 p.m. at BottleWorks Apartments, 1631 E. Pontiac St., without incident.
He is suspected in the shooting of a 29-year-old man on Shadybrook around 10 p.m. after a disturbance, they said.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They said he was still in the hospital today.
Stumpff is to be arraigned Monday in Allen Superior Court, police said.
