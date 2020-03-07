Prosecutors get serial killer case from '80

Serial killer Samuel Little used and killed many women during his criminal career dating back to 1974.

Two of his victims were from Fort Wayne. Valeria Boyd, 18, and Mary Ann Porter, 31, both met their death at his hands Oct. 28, 1980, police announced Friday.

The bodies of Boyd and Porter were dumped off country roads outside the city.

The 79-year-old criminal, interviewed in October on CBS' “60 Minutes” and now locked up in a Los Angeles prison, claims he killed 93 women.

“I remember every one of them,” Allen County Sheriff's Department detectives Lt. Geray Farrell and Cpl. Keith Wallin quoted Little saying during his interview. Little recounted details down to what the two women ate at a diner preceding their death and what they were wearing.

“He pretty much described them to a T, told us of their personalities, how they acted when they were with him and when they were going through what they went through,” Farrell said. Although Little was known to draw pictures of his victims, the detectives said he did not produce drawings of either of the Fort Wayne women.

Farrell and Wallin described their 31/2-hour interview with Little at the Wise County Confinement Facility in Decatur, Texas, in November 2018. The interview was arranged by Texas Ranger James Holland, who had interviewed Little in September 2018 and, at that time, Little confessed to strangling two women to death in Fort Wayne, the local officers said.

It took Farrell and Wallin awhile to track down family members, some of whom live outside the area, and prepare the case to turn over to the Allen County prosecutor's office. Neither victim has living parents.

It's now up to the prosecutors to decide whether Little will face charges that would add to the myriad life sentences he has received in strangulation deaths committed all over the United States, they said.

The night he killed Boyd and Porter, Little was on his way to St. Louis from Cleveland.

He drove through New Haven and into Fort Wayne, said Deputy Chief Troy Hershberger who presided at Friday's conference.

Because Interstate 469 didn't exist yet, Little entered the area on U.S. 24 and arrived at Maumee Avenue and Division Street east of downtown, a known area to pick up women, the detectives said.

The detectives described Little as a criminal, a burglar and a thief who used women to buy and sell drugs and other criminal acts, but he didn't kill all of them.

He killed women when “the urge” overtook him, they said. Since his sexual act was strangulation, no DNA was left behind, making the cases more difficult to solve, the officers said.

Little first picked up Boyd, but killed her too quickly, he told the detectives, and still had “the urge.” So he went back to Maumee and Division and picked up Porter.

Both were strangled in Little's car, quick deaths that the detectives said were typical with Little, the officers said.

Both times he dumped them in the country, first Boyd in southern Allen County in the 14000 block of Conners Road and then Porter, in northern Allen County in the 4600 block of West Wallen Road.

A telephone repairman found Boyd's body in a field at Conners and Hamilton roads on Nov. 4, 1980.

Allen County Coroner Dr. Roland Ahlbrand said at the time that exposure to the elements and animals made the job of determining her cause of death more difficult as there were no broken bones or bullet fragments. Tissue samples were sent to the Indiana University Medical Center toxicology laboratory in Indianapolis to determine if drugs or chemicals contributed to her death.

Boyd, who lived in the 2700 block of Winch Street, had gone job hunting around 1 p.m. Oct. 28. Witnesses told police they saw Boyd get into a car with an unidentified man around 8:30 p.m. at Maumee and Walters Street.

Witnesses described Little's vehicle as a 1971-1974 brown Ford station wagon with dark wood-grain paneling on the sides and a luggage rack on the top. Little appeared to be a construction worker and there were several pieces of construction equipment including “pipes, drills, screwdrivers and hammers” in the back of the car.

The witnesses described Little's appearance down to “two days growth of beard and a slight beer gut” and “dirty fingernails.”

On Dec. 13, 1980, Porter's partly nude body was found under a brush pile where it had been shaded by the sun and kept colder, thus slowing decomposition, Ahlbrand said at the time.

Porter, who was identified as Rosemary or Ricki Porter, lived in the 1100 block of Glasgow Avenue and had been strangled, Ahlbrand said.

She was identified by her mother from the skirt and boots she'd been wearing. A blouse and leather jacket Porter was wearing were not found.

Her mother told detectives that Porter had gone to the store to buy cereal and left in a silver car.

After her body was discovered by a man walking his dog, police said Boyd and Porter knew each other and believed the slayings were linked.

The man said her body was about 100 feet from the road and several hundred feet from his house, but it would be difficult to spot from his house.

By mid-December 1980, police had developed a theory that their deaths were tied to a war between two pimps, but hadn't ruled out the possibility that a compulsive killer had struck.

“(It) stems from a feud between two pimps who employ some of the women who work the Maumee Avenue and Division Street area,” Allen County Sheriff Charles Meeks said at the time.

Although Boyd's family denied she used drugs, Porter's mother said her daughter had “an expensive drug habit.”

When the Texas Rangers called the Allen County Sheriff's Department, detectives searched the time frame and found both Boyd and Porter were possible victims.

Wallin said he and Farrell were looking for specific details they could tie to the case and Little supplied them. When the family members were contacted, they had “lots of questions.” They hugged the detectives and said it was a relief to know what had happened to the women.

“When you have a cold case, it never goes away. There are certain things you never forget about. It's nice to put to closure and put to rest anything you may have that's open,” Hershberger said. “Not only for own our case files, but for the victims and their families, more importantly for the family members.”

jduffy@jg.net