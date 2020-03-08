Fire chief's discipline instilled in high school

When Eric Lahey became Fort Wayne's fire chief in 2014, he heard from his Concordia High School Junior ROTC instructor.

Maj. Tibor Bierbaum, who served in the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam, was Lahey's mentor, teaching him “the meaning of selfless service and patience, patriotism and compassion,” Lahey said.

“I thanked him for getting me on this path because it's really because of him that I”m here today,” Lahey said.

Bierbaum recalls Lahey as having “tremendous capability and a big heart for service.”

That capability is being tested this year as Lahey's decisions are being questioned by the City Council and the local firefighters union.

The 49-year-old said he finds strength in structure, his religion and his family and friends.

After graduating in 1988 from Concordia, Lahey enlisted in the Army. He served four years in the 7th Infantry Division, 3rd Battalion, 27th Infantry regiment, first as an M60 gunner, finishing as a sergeant. He participated in Operation Just Cause in Panama, a U.S.-backed overthrow of dictator Manuel Noriega.

Lahey considered making the Army his career, but he had rekindled romance with his high school sweetheart, Sarah Roemer, also a 1988 Concordia graduate. He believed a military career would keep him away from family for extended periods.

“I saw a lot of my fellow soldiers get divorced,” he said.

In 1995, Lahey came home and joined the 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment of the Indiana National Guard. He and Roemer married and, as part of their agreement, Lahey left the church he grew up in, Zion Lutheran, to join his wife's, St. Michael's Lutheran Church. They have two grown daughters, Alena, 23, a student at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast studying early education, and Emily, 21, at Ball State University studying marketing and advertising.

St. Michael's has 1,700 members and Lahey is the congregational president, Pastor Reed Lessing said. Before that, he was a church elder.

“He oversees all the business of the church – budget, personnel, building expansions, hiring, firing,” Lessing said. “He has committees to help him out.”

In 1996, at a friend's suggestion, Lahey joined the Fort Wayne Fire Department, bringing with him the ideals of discipline and service and the idea that job satisfaction is similar to the military concept of understanding the mission and being equipped to fulfill it.

Attention to details and a work ethic made him an attractive candidate for leadership positions within the fire department.

“He was a huge asset to my team,” said Pete Kelly, the city's fire chief from 2007 to 2012. “He helped me tremendously.”

Kelly recalls seeing Lahey working at the training academy where he was district chief of training for two years.

“When I first saw his work ethic and his whole attitude toward everything, I knew pretty much at that time, I wanted Eric on my team,” Kelly said.

Lahey spent most of his first five years at Station 1 on East Main Street, a busy station at a time when there were a lot of fires from gang activity and “a lot of Molotov cocktails,” he said.

Kelly's predecessor, Fire Chief Tim Davie, appointed Lahey district chief of special operations, which included water rescue, technical rescue and the Hazardous Materials Unit.

Under Kelly, Lahey was initially promoted to assistant chief in charge of special teams, the HAZMAT unit and scuba, Kelly said. “Eventually, I made him my deputy chief,” Kelly said.

“Thing that comes to mind with Eric is he'd be a person I could ask what he thought about something, he'd give me his honest opinion,” Kelly recalled. “Sometimes we agreed and sometimes we didn't.”

In June 2014, Mayor Tom Henry asked Lahey to take over as chief after Amy Biggs, the first woman to be appointed chief, resigned.

Henry said Lahey “has made some changes and he's put some initiatives in place that I thought were progressive.” Those include adding a fourth firefighter to a truck during each run and advanced life support training for firefighters, giving them another way to save lives.

“That was Eric's idea,” Henry said. Lahey has no disciplinary record, he added.

Other initiatives included a push in getting smoke detectors free of charge into homes and offering installation by firefighters to place the detectors properly. That was part of an overall outreach that included Fort Wayne police and Fort Wayne United and its Ten Point Coalition. Its members walk regularly through areas where violent crimes have occurred in an effort to combat the violence.

In 2016, Lahey headed the project that led to a better ISO rating of 2, reducing insurances rates for residents, Henry said.

The Insurance Services Office rates municipalities on fire department response times and equipment, water departments' abilities to distribute water to suppress fires and emergency communications. The highest rating is a 1. Fort Wayne had a 3. Insurance rates typically decrease when the ISO rating is improved, Lahey said.

He also increased the number of firefighters to 368 with 54 recruits in four years and boosted the number of women and minorities in the department, the mayor said.

Lahey said he rearranged the department to go from four ladder trucks, 17 engines and one rescue truck to five ladder trucks and 18 engines, a more practical move in covering the 110 square miles of service area.

Tom Ackmann, St. Michael's congregational president before Lahey, called him “one of the most genuine people I've ever met.”

“There's tough decisions in all aspects of life,” Ackmann said. “He's just consistent and I think that's an incredible blessing for whoever interacts with him.”

