Murder try count filed after beating at big-box store

Less than 12 hours after a Bluffton man allegedly fled from the scene of a battery at the Apple Glen Walmart, he was taken into custody by Fort Wayne homicide detectives.

Levi Arnold, 21, was charged Saturday evening with attempted murder and was booked into the Allen County Jail, according to a release from Officer Mark Bieker, public information officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police arrived at 10:25 a.m. at the Walmart near West Jefferson Boulevard after a motorist called to say a man had beaten another man with a baseball bat.

Witnesses told police the batterer was wearing a ski mask and had been suspiciously driving a burgundy Chevrolet Impala around Walmart's parking lot. After he struck the victim with the baseball bat, he continued to beat him as he lay on the ground, witnesses said.

The unidentified victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Arriving officers spotted the suspect wearing the ski mask driving toward Best Buy and attempted to capture him as he sped on to West Jefferson Boulevard, but he eluded detectives who alerted neighboring counties. The license plate had been removed from the Impala, which had a cracked windshield and spoiler on the rear, the release said.

People called Fort Wayne police with information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Homicide detectives along with the officers from the Bluffton Police Department took the suspect into custody without incident.

Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne's homicide department, said numerous homicide detectives were involved in the capture.

Deliveryman accused of battery

A sandwich deliveryman was in jail Saturday after police said he strangled a woman in a wheelchair who let him use her bathroom Friday in Angola.

Angola officers said they found the elderly woman on the floor just inside the front door of her home at Village Green Apartments about 7 p.m.

She told police after dropping off her order a Jimmy John's deliveryman asked to use the bathroom. The victim said the man later grabbed her from behind, pulled her from the wheelchair and choked her until she passed out.

At some point, the suspect left the apartment. Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen said the woman believes her coin purse is missing.

State police and DeKalb County officers took Nkhai Scroggins, 18, of Butler into custody.

Hamblen said Scroggins is charged with strangulation and battery, and remains at Steuben County Jail.

pwyche@jg.net

jduffy@jg.net