Past mistakes haunt captain

Since 2018, Capt. Mike Miller has been passed over for battalion chief four times under Fort Wayne Fire Department Chief Eric Lahey.

The lack of promotion occurred despite outstanding performance on a departmental test that includes a written exam, a tactical scenario exercise, and “in-basket” test where an applicant ranks “multiple office tasks,” Miller said.

The test also includes an interview with the chief, and even though he got a zero on that portion of the test, Miller said he “still got the highest score” overall.

Miller, 50, has been caught in the middle of a battle for control between the fire department administration and the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 124.

Lahey has said it would be difficult for him to promote Miller because of his disciplinary record, which includes four incidents since he started with the department in 1996. He was reprimanded in 2004 and 2008 and has two pending complaints – one from 2017 and one from this year. Pending means a final decision is yet to be made.

Miller's disciplinary history, provided to The Journal Gazette through a records request, shows he was disciplined in 2004 for failing to report that one of his subordinates was intoxicated while on duty. He was also reprimanded in 2008 for failing to ensure a burning vehicle was clear of possible occupants.

In 2017, a crew member of Miller's had a medical issue, but Miller reportedly failed to follow proper protocols.

While serving in a battalion chief's capacity this year, Miller was informed that one of the firefighters under his command had punched a handcuffed civilian at a scene. Miller allegedly failed to report that incident up the chain of command.

Miller received a unit commendation award in 2007. “It was a difficult auto extrication and required several different crews,” he said.

Before Lahey became chief in 2014, Miller said he had a good relationship with him. Now he believes there is a lack of fair and equal treatment in the department, while Lahey says the chief is allowed to consider more than test scores when choosing one candidate over another.

Miller joined the department in 1996 seeking more opportunity and bigger challenges after serving as a volunteer firefighter in Cromwell where his father was also a volunteer firefighter. He was a career firefighter in Auburn before joining Fort Wayne's firefighters.

When Pete Kelly headed the fire department from 2007 to 2012, he promoted Miller to assistant chief of training. Miller continued in the post under former chief Amy Biggs who stepped down in 2014.

“Eric was instrumental in having me promoted to that spot,” Miller said during a late February interview with The Journal Gazette. Miller also said he has had great departmental evaluations.

Miller said he has owned his past mistakes, but considers his record “no worse than others on the fire department. It's hard to go 23 years in this business and not make a mistake. I've learned from my mistakes.”

Miller says he feels he has “huge respect from the men and women of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.” Under his direct supervisor, he has received “great evaluations and no complaints” about his decision making.

He has not given up on his dream of becoming a battalion chief. When on duty, a battalion chief is responsible for one quadrant of the city – southwest, southeast, northeast and northwest – and responds to whatever happens in the quadrant and often the neighboring quadrant. Thare the incident commander on the scene and answer to the deputy chief, Adam O'Connor, who meets with the 12 battalion chiefs weekly at his office on Murray Street. During the weekly meeting, they plan training and response, O'Connor said.

When the promotional process testing starts again this year, Miller intends to take the test again and bide his time. The test is administered every two years.

“I would be a good battalion chief,” Miller said. “They can count on me.”

