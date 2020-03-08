Union leader recalls lesson in teamwork

The home in the Arlington Park neighborhood was engulfed in flames when Jeremy Bush and his partner went in to search for victims.

They'd been warned there might be holes in the floor, Bush recalled, but as he entered the living room, “the whole entire floor was gone.”

Bush fell “head over heels into the basement,” landing on a pile of debris. For what seemed like an eternity, he attempted to right himself and radioed the fire crew that he was trapped.

Firefighters got a ladder down to him and pulled him up to safety. Bush suffered burns to his face and his chest.

Knowing he was helpless without his fellow firefighters and grateful he was pulled from the fire had a profound effect, he said.

“Things just made a lot more sense to me,” Bush said. “People I worked with. The opportunities I'd been given. It made me want to do more.”

In January 2011, Bush won a two-man race to become president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 124. He recently won reelection to the post with more than 90% of the 525-member union voting for him, he said.

Since then, he hasn't been shy about speaking his mind about what he believes is best for the city's firefighters. Fire Chief Eric Lahey and his administration have often been the target of Bush's criticism.

“I'm very passionate about what I do,” Bush said.

Bush became a firefighter in 2000 when he was 20, a year short of the current minimum age requirement of 21. A 1997 Leo Junior-Senior High School graduate, he worked in construction before he met a firefighter who inspired him to take the exam to join the department.

After the usual station rotation rookie firefighters experience, he spent the majority of his time at Station 14 on Reed Road near Snider High School and Station 12 on South Anthony Boulevard close to the former Southtown Mall. During his time at Station 14, he said he had his life-changing experience at the Arlington Park home in March 2008.

Since his election as union president, cousin Ben Van Order says Bush's life has been hyperfocused on his three children – ages 9, 12 and 16 – and the fire department.

“He works very, very hard. Anyone in our family would probably tell you, his position as president of the union keeps him pretty well attached to his phone.

“From the second he took that position, we all noticed that. If someone needs him, he pretty much picks up that phone,” Van Order said.

Bush was raised by his grandparents after his parents divorced when Bush was young, Van Order said. Bush has never married.

“He's reluctant to do that. I think deep down he'll get there someday,” said Ben O'Brien, one of his closest friends whom he met when they were rivals in high school.

The early parental split in a child's life “comes with its own set of challenges,” Van Order said. “There were probably times in his life where he felt like he needed someone. He doesn't want anyone especially his own kids to feel they are abandoned in any way.”

In addition to his grandparents, Bush was close to his cousins, including Van Order, and their parents, Linda and Frank Van Order.

“My Grandma Bush, she was a hard-ass. If I would have done something wrong, she would have whupped my ass,” Bush said.

Every weekend, his grandmother took him to Harvest Fellowship in Grabill. Bush says he doesn't attend church often now.

“What drives me is my kids, everything I do. I want to be a good example for them,” Bush said. All of his children play sports like he did. At Leo, he played football and baseball and wrestled.

“He doesn't get a lot of opportunity for extra rest, especially now with the sports stuff with his kids,” Van Order said. “You stand on the sidelines of one of (his daughter's) games, especially when he's coaching, and you can see how important it is for him being where his children are.”

Bush said he also likes to travel, taking trips to Tennessee or Ohio.

Although his grandparents are gone, Bush and Van Order stay close.

“I know if I had a major need in my life, regardless of my relationship with him or when I had last talked to him, he'd drop everything and make me the center of his world. There's no end to the lengths (he would take).”

That passion for his children extends to his feelings for his fellow firefighters, Bush said.

“They're my brothers and sisters,” he said. “I love what I do. I don't like seeing people suffer. I feel firefighters go above and beyond. They do everything they can to take care of the people of Fort Wayne. I don't think it's too much to ask that they're taken care of.”

At his own re-election last year, Bush said he got 91% of the vote. He puts it down to a loyal team, including Chuck Taylor, who is on his union board and constant outreach to the department.

O'Brien believes if people are willing to listen and compromise, Bush will as well.

“He has no problem voicing his opinion,” O'Brien said. “It gets him in trouble sometimes and people don't like his tact.”

A public records request for Bush's disciplinary records showed there were six allegations dating to 2002. He was suspended five times and reprimanded once.

Bush used his position and departmental key fob to allow unauthorized visitors onto restricted floors in the Rousseau Centre, something for which he was suspended.

Details of a suspension in 2005 described a sexually explicit video that Bush filmed while having sex with a woman and showed it to people at a bar at a fire department social event, according to records obtained by The Journal Gazette.

The video came to light after a woman filed a complaint, afraid that she was the one in the video. She wasn't the woman in the video. Fire Chief Tim Davie called the behavior improper conduct.

Bush fought the suspension with the help of James Ridley, then union president, who maintained the act was private and not in his capacity as a firefighter and that “no one recognized him as a firefighter through the entire situation.”

The appeal was denied.

“I don't make excuses for my mistakes. Each obstacle in my life has provided me an opportunity to grow and become a better person,” Bush said. “I subscribe to a philosophy that I instill in my children. Apologize, own your mistake, make amends, and move forward.

“Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.”

Bush was promoted to captain in 2016.

During contract negotiations in 2016, the union agreed to require Bush spend half of a 40-hour work week as a fire inspector, which was something several City Council members, including former Councilman John Crawford, supported.

“At one time, the city was paying the entire salary of the union president of the PBA (Police Benevolent Association) and the firefighters union. Council made a point that we did not think that was correct,” Crawford said recently.

As union president, Bush visits the 18 fire stations two to three times a year to listen to any issues and has expanded charity events, raising the profile of the department.

The biggest fundraiser is “Get Green Fest,” a St. Patrick's Day-themed event where part of the St. Marys River is dyed green. Other fundraisers include the annual Fill the Boot for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Coats for Kids, Hoosier Burn Camp and breast cancer drives among others.

jduffy@jg.net

jchapman@jg.net