The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 09, 2020 1:00 am

    Teen killed, 2 injured in crash

    Journal Gazette

    A teenager died, and two others were injured in a crash in DeKalb County on Saturday night.

    The teens were traveling north on County Road 59 in the 4500 block when the Subaru Legacy the 16-year-old was driving started to go off the road. The driver, Johnathan Sewell of Leo, overcorrected, lost control and hit a concrete sign, causing the car to overturn, a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff's office said.

    The passenger in the front seat, identified as 14-year-old Mitchell Stockwell of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Sewell and a 15-year-old backseat passenger, Hailee Heyman of Auburn, were taken to Parkview Regional Hospital.

    All three were wearing seat belts, police said.

    Speed was considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article