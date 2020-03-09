Monday, March 09, 2020 1:00 am
Teen killed, 2 injured in crash
Journal Gazette
A teenager died, and two others were injured in a crash in DeKalb County on Saturday night.
The teens were traveling north on County Road 59 in the 4500 block when the Subaru Legacy the 16-year-old was driving started to go off the road. The driver, Johnathan Sewell of Leo, overcorrected, lost control and hit a concrete sign, causing the car to overturn, a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff's office said.
The passenger in the front seat, identified as 14-year-old Mitchell Stockwell of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sewell and a 15-year-old backseat passenger, Hailee Heyman of Auburn, were taken to Parkview Regional Hospital.
All three were wearing seat belts, police said.
Speed was considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter