Car damage helps find suspect

The man accused of critically injuring a shopper outside the Apple Glen Walmart eluded police during car chases through Allen and Wells counties, but he couldn't erase a Leap Day incident that ultimately led detectives to his Bluffton home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The red Chevrolet Impala that Levi A. Arnold, 21, drove Saturday morning to the southwest Fort Wayne shopping center had “unique damage” – a missing mirror and door handle on the passenger side, the affidavit filed Monday said.

Police publicized a picture of the car, and detectives were contacted about an unrelated Feb. 29 incident involving Arnold, who was driving the same red Impala, the affidavit said.

Detectives were provided the vehicle's license plate information and Arnold's name.

The Bluffton Police Department found Arnold at his home, wearing the same clothing as the driver captured on Walmart surveillance footage, and a car registered to him – a red 2009 Impala – in the garage, the affidavit said.

Arnold's father told the Fort Wayne police detectives who later arrived that his son claimed he hit a hawk with the car and was attacked by three or four people armed with a bat, the affidavit said.

Authorities are asserting Arnold hit a shopper in the Walmart parking lot – first with the car, then with a metal baseball bat, according to the affidavit.

The unidentified victim suffered extensive head and facial injuries, including skull and facial fractures, loss of consciousness and the loss of several teeth, the affidavit said.

The court filing did not provide a motive.

Witnesses said the attacker wore a ski mask and that he fled after a bystander ordered him to stop, the affidavit said.

Arnold's father told detectives he gave his son a black ski mask Friday night because his son wanted to wear one while walking the dog, the affidavit said.

Police found a baseball bat in the garage and a black ski mask in Arnold's bedroom, the affidavit said, noting the car was impounded.

Arnold faces a charge of attempted murder, which can carry a sentence of up to 40 years in prison if convicted. He also faces felony charges of aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement. His bond was set at $155,000. He is due in court Thursday for a hearing.

