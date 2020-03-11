Family believes beating was racially motivated

DeMarcus Walker was leaving Walmart at Apple Glen shopping center with a couple of items when a 2009 red Chevy Impala struck him and the driver beat him with a baseball bat.

Levi Arnold, 21, of Bluffton, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

No motive has been given for the Saturday morning attack that left Walker, 44, of Fort Wayne, with massive facial and head injuries. But Walker’s family believes the attack was racially-motivated.

"It was a hate crime," his father, Houston Walker, said today at a news conference organized by Larry Gist of the Allen County NAACP. "It had to be."

Before the attack, Arnold, 21, who is white, was driving his car around the parking lot wearing a ski mask when he swerved toward and struck Walker, knocking him onto the vehicle's hood. Arnold had removed the car's license plate, court records said.

The attack stopped when a bystander pulled a gun and told Arnold to stop, the family said.

Police said their investigation hasn’t turned up evidence of a hate crime.

"So far, we have not found any evidence that the suspect had any racist or extremist views or was radicalized in any way," Det. Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide division, said Wednesday. "We have not found any literature, propaganda or anything to suggest that he targeted DeMarcus based on race. Also, we have not discovered any connection between DeMarcus and his attacker. We are still investigating this incident."

Houston Walker said his son was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis Saturday. Today he will be taken off a ventilator and fitted with a tracheotomy. Reconstructive surgery is planned, Houston Walker said.

jduffy@jg.net