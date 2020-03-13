Jail halts in-person visitation

Face-to-face contact between Allen County Jail inmates and the public – including attorneys and law enforcement – was halted indefinitely Thursday as a precaution because of the coronavirus.

The restrictions also affect chaplains and support staff such as kitchen workers, other than confinement officers.

The Indiana Department of Correction also said it's suspending visitations at state prisons for two weeks.

No cases of the coronavirus have been found at the local jail or the state prison system, officials said.

Jail inmates will be transported to scheduled court appearances as usual, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said Thursday.

In other areas of law enforcement, Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said their departments are ready to issue HAZMAT-like suits that include goggles, face masks, gloves and gowns for officers and other personnel, if needed.

At the Allen County Courthouse, hand-sanitizer dispensers have been installed at elevators and the entrance.

Troy Hershberger, Allen County deputy chief of operations, said the jail cannot close its doors. The flow of inmates booked and released fluctuates daily and includes people who serve their sentences on weekends.

Attorneys, chaplains and law enforcement routinely visit inmates in the jail, although family and personal visits are conducted in the lobby via video chats provided by the jail. A jail official said the lobby is disinfected.

If the pandemic touches Allen County in the proportions now seen in countries like China, South Korea and Italy, alternative sentencing for inmates would be considered, Hershberger said.

Judges and the Allen County prosecutor's office would weigh in on those decisions, Stone said.

“We can't shut the jail down,” Hershberger said.

Hand sanitizer is available on every cell block at the county jail, and the visitor kiosks in the lobby will be wiped down, said Capt. Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff's Department. There are enough supplies on hand “to properly disinfect areas to prevent and control the spread of a virus,” Capt. David Butler, jail commander, said in an email.

But inmates will have to stick to hand-washing with their county-issued bars of soap and tap water in the cells' sinks because the alcohol content in hand sanitizer can be used in unconventional ways, Stone said.

For instance, it can be used to burn or irritate eyes, he said.

No one has been tested for the coronavirus at the jail, Stone said, but routine screenings take place when an inmate is booked. The screening is conducted by the jail's medical provider, Quality Correctional Care, a for-profit Carmel company providing medical care to inmates in 64 Hoosier counties, according to its website.

Testing for the virus will be done as needed, Butler said.

The jail has been housing 720 to 740 inmates recently, Stone said, and has not been overcrowded as it was a few months ago when the number exceeded 800. The jail was built for 741 inmates.

Quality Correctional Care, which is advertising for a licensed practical nurse or registered nurse on an as-needed basis on its website, will work with the Allen County Board of Health to determine when someone needs to be tested, Butler said.

The Allen County Board of Health takes its cue from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Health Department.

Currently, testing involves a health official taking a cheek swab and sending the swab to a state lab in Indianapolis, Hubartt said.

Upon intake, inmates are supplied with one roll of toilet paper, one bar of soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste. Additional toilet paper can be purchased through the commissary, which distributes supplies and food on a weekly basis, Butler said. A roll of toilet paper, for instance, can be bought for 60 cents. I

nmates deemed indigent do not have to pay.

Hershberger said inmates are supplied with a towel and each cell includes a sink and toilet.

Allen County employees have received notices with safety plans recommended by the CDC. That same information has been shared through the jail's inmate tablet system, Butler said.

Screening for the virus is also being conducted at Indiana prisons, according to Margaux Auxier, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Correction.

The Correction Department and its offender health care vendor, Wexford of Indiana, screen at intake, visitation areas and “where family members, legal counsel or other visitors could potentially bring the virus in from the community,” Auxier said.

If screenings reveal offenders have recently been in locations where there is an outbreak of the virus, Wexford immediately places individuals in medical isolation until the infection is ruled out, Auxier added.

jduffy@jg.net