3 charged in molesting cases

Three local men were charged this week with sex offenses.

Justin L. Crews, 31, of the 3300 block of Portage Boulevard, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at the end of September 2019.

The victim told police she woke up to Crews performing sex acts on her. She was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center where DNA was collected from her, court records said.

In January, the results linked Crews' DNA to the victim, court records said.

Crews was charged Monday with sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was released on his own recognizance and has a court hearing May 4.

Rahim A. Pittman, 34, of the 400 block of West William Street, was charged Tuesday with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Between March and September 2019, two girls, ages 12 and 14, said he would creep into their bedroom and perform sex acts on them or in front of them. In one suchcase, Pittman entered the bedroom several times claiming the victim had been calling his name, but she told him she wasn't, court records said. Pittman denied the accusations, court records said.

He was released on his own recognizance. He has a court hearing on May 4.

Travion A. Recht, 18, of the 4000 block of Weisser Park Avenue, was charged Wednesday with child molesting and child solicitation.

After Recht and a 13-year-old girl had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship, her mother took her to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center. DNA taken from the girl was sent for testing, but Recht admitted to the relationship, court records said.

Recht told Detective Todd Battershell of the Fort Wayne Police Department he thought the girl was 14, but later admitted knowing that she was 13.

Recht was released from the Allen County Jail on $30,000 bond.

