Flaws seen within merit system

In 2008, Fort Wayne's firefighters overwhelmingly voted to create a Fire Merit Commission.

Of 357 eligible firefighters, 270 voted yes, 32 voted no and 55 did not vote, according to a news release from the city.

Under state law, cities are not required to have a merit commission, but those that do can use something called the Model Merit, which is outlined in Title 36 of the Indiana Code.

A provision allowing the creation of local police and fire merit commissions has been included in state law since the early 1980s.

Indiana has about 569 municipalities. About 35 of them – including all of the state's major cities – have some form of a Fire Merit Commission, said Thomas Hanify, president of the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana. Ordinances that establish local merit systems are largely the same because they are based on the state's Model Merit.

The differences, Hanify said, lie in the rules that govern each commission.

“It doesn't make them right or wrong – they're just cultural differences,” Hanify said. “You can build that into it if you have unique cultural issues.”

The amount of power the Fort Wayne Merit Commission has in determining who is promoted is the latest in a series of problems between the fire department administration and the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters union.

The union wants final say in promotions to reside with the Merit Commission, while the city administration prefers to leave that power with the fire chief.

Representatives from fire department command, the union and the Fort Wayne City Council are trying to find a compromise.

Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, for example, include battalion chiefs in their merit systems. Other departments choose not to, Hanify said.

In Fort Wayne, when a vacancy in rank occurs, the fire chief receives a list of the three firefighters with the highest scores on the eligibility list based on test scores and evaluations from superiors.

According to the local ordinance, “within six months, the commission, upon the recommendation of the chief, shall promote one of those members to fill the vacant position.”

That's an uncommon provision, Hanify said. Most merit systems simply give the chief the name of the top-scoring candidate. Once the chief recommends the promotion, the merit commission certifies it.

In fact, that's how it's done in Fishers.

According to that city's merit commission rules, “when a vacancy in rank occurs, the commission shall certify to the fire chief the member with the highest score. The commission on recommendation of the fire chief shall promote the member to fill the vacant position.”

It's nearly identical in Elkhart, a review of that city's Fire Merit Commission rules revealed.

Until the Merit Commission was established, the Fort Wayne Fire Department operated under the Board of Public Safety, Fire Chief Eric Lahey said.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved formation of the Merit Commission in August 2008. Then-Fire Chief Pete Kelly opposed it because he believed it would create unnecessary bureaucracy. Mayor Tom Henry vetoed the ordinance despite supporting it during his 2007 mayoral campaign. It was Henry's first-ever veto, which was subsequently overridden by City Council.

The Fort Wayne Fire Merit Commission is composed of five voting members – two appointed by the mayor, two appointed by the union and one appointed by City Council. A City Council member, currently Paul Ensley, R-1st, also is on the board as a nonvoting member.

When Fort Wayne firefighters are eligible for a promotion, they apply and begin the required testing, which includes a skills test, a written test, an assessment center and an interview with the fire chief. A third-party company performs the required testing, interviews and background checks. The city pays for that process.

The assessment center includes an oral tactical exercise and two of four other possible tests: a presentation, an exercise in which the candidate responds to a series of common situations, problem analysis, or a simulated situation.

Points are also awarded or deducted based on the candidate's performance, which includes days late to work and non-duty-related sick occurrences. The applicant's years of service is also considered.

Neither Lahey nor Jeremy Bush, president of the Fort Wayne firefighters union, thinks the merit system is perfect. Lahey in particular noted that the process can be complicated.

The Merit Commission rules set forth a comprehensive, but sometimes hard to understand process for discipline that involves varying levels of penalties, depending on the severity of the infraction and the number of offenses. Types of offenses are classified A-F.

The most serious is Class A, which involves things like filing a false report, making deceptive statements in an administrative matter, fitness for duty, possession and use of drugs, or receiving a felony conviction. Offenses under Class F include reporting late for duty, failing to file an injured on-duty report, and failure to adhere to department policies and procedures.

It's sometimes hard to figure out what the rules say about a particular incident or infraction, Lahey said.

“It's always a task of trying to figure those out and I would really like to get to a point where I don't have to spend that much time figuring out what the rules say and more time just actually managing the day-to-day operations of the fire department,” he said. “But I seem to get bogged down in merit rule interpretation and then fights over interpretation and that's what I'm trying to avoid.”

Although Bush agrees the system has some flaws, he said the union membership is confident in it.

“We believe in our merit system. We believe it's the best thing for the fire department, it's the best thing for the city,” Bush said. “Any time you introduce politics into public safety, it's generally not the greatest outcome.”

