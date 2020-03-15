Promotions similar for police, fire

The latest fight between the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters union and the department's administration had one City Council member thinking that perhaps there should be a more uniform promotions process for all local public safety agencies.

“I am very reluctant, very hesitant, to make public policy based on folks who are serving in those positions now, rather than what is appropriate for the entire office,” Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said during the Jan. 14 City Council meeting. “Frankly, I think that if we do revisit this, it needs to be in the context of all of our public safety departments, not just the fire department.”

The Journal Gazette reviewed the promotion requirements for the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Fort Wayne Fire Department and found the two agencies' promotional processes are strikingly similar.

Both departments have a five-member commission that oversees promotions and discipline.

The Fire Merit Commission is composed of five people – two appointed by the mayor, two by the union and one by City Council. Under changes made in October, a City Council member also sits on the Fire Merit Commission as a nonvoting member. The mayor and union must appoint one Republican and one Democrat.

It's slightly different for the Police Commission.

All five members of the commission must have resided in the city at least three years and none can be a member of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Two of the members – one Republican and one Democrat – are appointed by the mayor; two, one from each party, are appointed by the union. The four appointed members then vote to elect a fifth commission member.

If the vote is tied, the mayor breaks the tie and appoints the fifth member.

When it comes to promotions, both departments use a ranking system in which a candidate for promotion applies and undergoes a series of tests and interviews. Each rank comes with its own required levels of experience and training for eligibility.

The fire department's process includes a skills test administered by the chief of training and a competitive exam. Candidates must pass the skills test before moving on to the exam.

The exam has multiple parts. A written part makes up 25% of a candidate's overall score. An assessment center consisting of presentations and hands-on skills and decision-making evaluations counts for 43%. An oral interview counts for 12% of the overall score and a review of past performance counts for 16%. Length of service counts for 4% of the total score.

After that, candidates are placed on a list by overall score. When a vacancy occurs, the fire chief receives a list of the top three candidates and has final say over who gets promoted. That decision goes to the Fire Merit Commission to be ratified.

Candidates for promotions at the police department must also take a written test and have their past performance record reviewed. Seniority is a factor and a personal interview with the Police Commission is also required.

The written test accounts for 40% of the overall rating, as does past performance. Seniority rights are determined by the candidate's years of service at a rate of 0.5% per year up to 20 years for a maximum of 10%. The personal interview is worth 10%.

When a vacancy occurs, the top candidate is promoted.

