    Tuesday, March 17, 2020 1:00 am

    Warsaw resident found shot on Hursh Road dies

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    A Warsaw man shot in northeast Allen County died soon after arriving at a hospital, the Allen County coroner said Monday.

    Nicholas Phillips' death is the county's 10th homicide this year, the coroner ruled.

    Allen County sheriff's officers found the 36-year-old about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 5300 block of Hursh Road, which is west of Tonkel Road, the coroner said.

    Phillips died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said.

    The shooting remains under investigation. No other details, such as what brought Phillips to the area, were released.

    asloboda@jg.net

