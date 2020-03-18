Worker buried in loose gravel dies at job site

Fort Wayne firefighters could not save a man buried in loose gravel Tuesday afternoon at an outdoor worksite northwest of downtown, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said.

The man – described as an excavation worker – was trapped underneath about 8 feet of gravel in a trench about 20 feet deep at Huffman Avenue and Franklin Street, O’Connor said.

It is believed the man was laying pipe for a sewer line, O’Connor said. The death is under investigation, O’Connor said.

This is the third workplace fatality in less than two months.

A man died March 5 after he got trapped inside an aerial conveyor belt at Custom Maintenance Solutions. Another man died when he was crushed in an industrial accident at the BF Goodrich tire plant near Woodburn on Jan. 28.

